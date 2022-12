Portugal defender Nuno Mendes is set to miss the rest of the World Cup with a thigh injury, a federation source told AFP on Thursday.

The Paris Saint-Germain left-back is likely to be sidelined until late January.

Mendes missed Portugal’s first game, a 3-2 win over Ghana, with muscular fatigue, but was injured during the 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday.

