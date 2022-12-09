Goncalo Ramos was thrown into the eye of the storm, but it was Portugal’s 21-year-old striker who brought the thunder, blasting his country into the World Cup quarter-finals.

On a shock first World Cup start in place of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Benfica forward scored a brilliant hat-trick in the 6-1 romp over Switzerland to set up a date with Morocco on Saturday.

Known as the “Pistoleiro” for his gun-toting celebration, Ramos shot his way into world football’s consciousness, having only made his Portugal debut in a late tune-up friendly against Nigeria.

The Benfica striker scored and provided an assist as a substitute as Portugal won 4-0 and perhaps that impact earned him the role of Ronaldo’s replacement on Tuesday, when they won big again.

Ramos sent a scorching shot into the top corner to open the scoring, his second was a poacher’s finish at the near post and he confidently dinked the third over Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

