Goncalo Ramos was thrown into the eye of the storm, but it was Portugal’s 21-year-old striker who brought the thunder, blasting his country into the World Cup quarter-finals.
On a shock first World Cup start in place of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Benfica forward scored a brilliant hat-trick in the 6-1 romp over Switzerland to set up a date with Morocco on Saturday.
Known as the “Pistoleiro” for his gun-toting celebration, Ramos shot his way into world football’s consciousness, having only made his Portugal debut in a late tune-up friendly against Nigeria.
The Benfica striker scored and provided an assist as a substitute as Portugal won 4-0 and perhaps that impact earned him the role of Ronaldo’s replacement on Tuesday, when they won big again.
Ramos sent a scorching shot into the top corner to open the scoring, his second was a poacher’s finish at the near post and he confidently dinked the third over Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
