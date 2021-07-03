Portugal striker Andre Silva has signed a five-year contract with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig after transferring from Eintracht Frankfurt, his new club announced Friday.

The 25-year-old netted 28 goals in the Bundesliga in 2020/21, second only to Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, who set a new single-season record by scoring 41 times in Germany’s top flight.

German daily Bild claim Leipzig paid Frankfurt 23 million euros ($27 million) for Silva, who will be paid around four million per season.

