Portugal’s hopes of challenging for a first World Cup title will likely be heavily dictated by how well they fare in an accessible group where their main rivals are Uruguay, the country that dumped them out in the last 16 four years ago.

The recent record for Portugal at the World Cup makes for sorry reading, with just a combined three wins in three appearances since reaching the semi-finals in 2006.

And while they boast international football‘s record goalscorer in Cristiano Ronaldo, questions abound as to whether the 37-year-old should still be the team’s primary option in attack.

Ronaldo and coach Fernando Santos were criticised after Portugal missed out on a place in the Nations League finals.