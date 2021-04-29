The third instalment of what is shaping up to be one of Formula One’s finest title duels in years moves to Portugal’s sun-blessed Algarve this weekend with Lewis Hamilton leading Max Verstappen by a single point.

That the seven-time champion tops the nascent drivers’ standings is for once a surprise with Red Bull enjoying a rare speed superiority over the Mercedes.

But a Verstappen error contributed to Hamilton’s opening win in Bahrain and a timely safety car intervention played kindly into Hamilton’s hands after an uncharacteristic mistake at Imola.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta