The third instalment of what is shaping up to be one of Formula One’s finest title duels in years moves to Portugal’s sun-blessed Algarve this weekend with Lewis Hamilton leading Max Verstappen by a single point.
That the seven-time champion tops the nascent drivers’ standings is for once a surprise with Red Bull enjoying a rare speed superiority over the Mercedes.
But a Verstappen error contributed to Hamilton’s opening win in Bahrain and a timely safety car intervention played kindly into Hamilton’s hands after an uncharacteristic mistake at Imola.
