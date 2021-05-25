Up to 16,500 spectators will be allowed to attend the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday, UEFA announced on Tuesday with the opening of ticket sales.

The figure permitted by the Portuguese authorities is one-third of the capacity of the Estadio do Dragao which took over hosting the final in mid-May after Istanbul was ruled out by Covid-19 problems.

UEFA had already allocated 6,000 tickets each to finalists Chelsea and Manchester City.

To this will be added the traditional invitations, as well as “1,700 tickets reserved for the general public” which “will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis”.

