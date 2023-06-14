Portugal were forced to make one change to their U-19’s squad with Gondomar SC player Andre Neves replacing Mateus Fernandes of Sporting.

The Portuguese side have already started their preparation with 24 players taking part in the first part of the preparation camp in Penafield.

Four players will be dropped prior to their departure to Malta where they face Poland, Italy and the hosts in Group A of the U-19’s European Championships.

