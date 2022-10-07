Wolves and Portugal winger Pedro Neto needs ankle surgery and will miss the World Cup, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 22-year-old was forced off in the first half of last weekend’s Premier League defeat at West Ham after suffering the injury and specialists have decided he needs to go under the knife.

A statement on Wolves’ website read: “Pedro sustained an ankle injury against West Ham on Saturday where he strained the lateral ligaments.

