Portugal winger Pedro Neto celebrated his 22nd birthday on Wednesday by signing a new long-term contract at Wolves, committing himself to the Premier League club until 2027.

Neto joined Wolves in 2019 from Italian club Lazio and has scored 10 times in 83 games in all competitions for club.

He made his first start of the season in the defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend following a long stint on the sidelines because of injury.

