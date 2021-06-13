Portugal’s Joao Cancelo has tested positive for Covid-19 and is out of Euro 2020, the defending champions’ federation announced on Sunday.

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, on loan to AC Milan, has replaced the Manchester City right-back in the Portuguese squad with the titleholders opening their Group F campaign against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday.

Cancelo’s exit represents a blow to coach Fernando Santos coming just 48 hours before Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2016 Euro winners take on the Hungarians.

They then face Germany in Munich four days later with world champions France waiting for them back in Budapest on June 23.

