Valletta FC are in advanced talks to appoint António José Cardoso Mendes as their new first-team coach, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Reports earlier on Thursday, revealed that the Citizens were in talks with a 41-year-old Portuguese coach.

Although club officials failed to provide the identity of the new coach, the Times of Malta can confirm that the favourite for the job is Cardoso Mendes.

Valletta are looking to install a new first-team coach following the departure of Jesmond Zerafa and during the past few weeks, the club have made a shortlist of possible candidates for the job.

