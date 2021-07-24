Birkirkara women's team have completed a transfer coup after announcing the signing of Portuguese forward Flávia Fartaria.

Fartaria, 31, will be joining the Stripes for their upcoming high-profile friendly against Juventus Women which is scheduled for Sunday, in Turin.

The Portuguese player, who is part of Alfredo Troisi's International Players Group Agencym will bring valuable experience to Birkirkara who will be representing Malta in the upcoming UEFA Women's Champions League campaign.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.