Bluebird is a Portuguese retail chain specialised in watches and jewellery since 1999. The chain has ten brick-and-mortar stores within Portugal as well as an online e-commerce platform that deliveries to Portugal, Spain, and other countries of the European Union.

For Bluebird, the customer always comes first. For this reason, the company consistently strives to offer a personalised service that accompanies the client throughout the purchase process. This customer service personalization is consistent both within the physical stores as well as across the online platform. The brand puts the customer approach at the heart of its entire business.

The consumer decision-making process for watches and jewellery is complex, as customer satisfaction depends on knowing they have purchased what is perceived as the perfect gift. Therefore, the attention that companies pay to personalised service is essential not only to customer satisfaction, but also to customer loyalty - it is the key to constant and sustainable growth. Bluebird has always faced this responsibility and its customer support services have always been a priority. Therefore, it is necessary to consolidate all touch-points with customers and accelerate the resolution of their problems. In addition, the development of the performance and resource capacity of the entire customer service department was an essential part of the company's requirements.

Bluebird’s challenge was for iMovo to find a solution that not only met all these aspects but was also suitable for the current size of the team, with a focus on scalability. iMovo has a similar goal - putting the customer first. The entire team, from the consultants to the individual programmers, strive daily to provide and achieve proposals that meet all of the client's needs through a clear and objective process.

The choice of Zendesk as the ideal tool for Bluebird was a relatively choice, since the tool combines all the required features and can also be customised to meet the specific needs of the organisation. Zendesk is a customer service platform designed to help businesses build and maintain meaningful relationships with their customers. Zendesk was found to be ideal for Bluebird because it facilitates not only the interaction between the customer and the company, but also the overall management of these interactions by the customer service department. It also integrates all channels and enables analytics and reporting so that actions and adjustments can be taken immediately.

The iMovo team involved both Bluebird’s operations manager and customer service team to ensure a flawless and seamless implementation. Prior to this implementation, customers had been raising requests across different communication channels, which made it difficult to monitor and resolve their issues. But thanks to Zendesk, this customised system now assigns a ticket to each customer, which helps the customer service department handle each issue efficiently and effectively as it is stored in the customer’s account. In fact, ‘having iMovo as the advisory during this project was ideal as they always took responsibility and offered alternative solutions that meet our needs’ according to Susana Andrade, Operations Director at Bluebird.

Bluebird now uses a powerful tool that unifies all customer service channels and implements them according to the company's needs. This not only makes customer service more effective, but also stronger and better. The entire process went smoothly, thanks to the experience iMovo's project managers have with clients like Bluebird.

