A group of 17 Venture Scouts from the 113 – São Domingo de Rana Group from Lisbon, Portugal spent a week in Gozo as guests of the Victoria Scout Group. The group leaders were Eduardo Lima and Catarina Castela.

Activities kept members of both scout groups busy. There were games at headquarters, a treasure hunt around Victoria, a hike around the coast, sightseeing tours, a visit to a village feast and to Comino, swimming, kayaking and snorkelling sessions. In collaboration with Eco-Gozo, the Portuguese scouts carried out two clean-up sessions in Marsalforn.

They also spent a morning helping at the ARKA Respite Centre. The Portuguese Scouts paid courtesy visits to Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and Victoria mayor Josef Schembri.

On the last evening, members of both groups prepared various traditional dishes during a campfire.

During these days new friendships were forged and lots of memories were made.