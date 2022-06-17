Portuguese midfield star Fabio Vieira is to join Premier League side Arsenal from Porto for 35 million euros ($37 million) after both clubs had agreed a deal in principle, the selling side said on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who was named player of last year’s Under-21 European Championships despite Portugal losing in the final to Germany, could cost the Gunners up to 40 million euros if he achieves certain targets.

Porto’s statement to the stock market added that he will sign a five year contract with Arsenal.

