Malta’s Under-21 team face a very strong Slovakia side in Nitra on Tuesday (kick-off: 16.30)

for their UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group C Qualifier, as they aim to build upon the quality performance three days before in Alytus in a narrow 2-1 defeat against Lithuania.

The team executed one final session yesterday evening as spirits remain high ahead of the match albeit against a daunting side, boasting quality players like midfielder Martin Svidersky who plays his trade with the U-23 side of Manchester United.

Coach Gilbert Agius spoke ahead of this match at the Stadion pod Zoborom in Nitra, mindful this will be a tough match against a very well organised and physical side looking to bounce from the 3-2 defeat they suffered against Spain last week.

