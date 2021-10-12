Malta’s Under-21 team face a very strong Slovakia side in Nitra on Tuesday (kick-off: 16.30)
for their UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group C Qualifier, as they aim to build upon the quality performance three days before in Alytus in a narrow 2-1 defeat against Lithuania.
The team executed one final session yesterday evening as spirits remain high ahead of the match albeit against a daunting side, boasting quality players like midfielder Martin Svidersky who plays his trade with the U-23 side of Manchester United.
Coach Gilbert Agius spoke ahead of this match at the Stadion pod Zoborom in Nitra, mindful this will be a tough match against a very well organised and physical side looking to bounce from the 3-2 defeat they suffered against Spain last week.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us