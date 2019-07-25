The T-Cross is a practical, cool and versatile addition to Volkswagen’s fast- growing SUV range. It is sophisticated, diverse and, like all members of the brand’s SUV family, has an eye-catching appearance.

The carefully balanced combination of casual style, refined practicality and extreme cost-effectiveness is aimed at a young – and young-at-heart – public keen to express their positive attitude to life in a self-confident way while keeping a watchful eye on costs and maximizing the benefits associated with their mobile companion.

The T-Cross leaves a lasting impression at first sight. The striking front-end highlights the vehicle’s Volkswagen SUV family affiliation while also emphasising the individuality of the new model. Other key features include the dominant bonnet and broad radiator grille, with headlights integrated at either end. The side view is dominated by two horizontal character lines that ensure a masculine appearance. They form a muscular shoulder and culminate in a new, equally memorable design element: a reflective band that spans the rear. This is framed by a black trim panel to visually reinforce the width of the T-Cross.

At 4.11 metres in length, the new SUV is around 12cm shorter than the T-Roc. Even so, the T-Cross offers easy access through four large doors – a major advantage of the MQB modular transverse matrix, which allows the driven front axle to be positioned much further forward. The long 2.56-metre wheelbase forms the basis for a spacious interior, with plenty of room for up to five people. The luggage compartment holds between 385 and 455 litres. Thanks to a sliding and folding rear bench seat, the T-Cross can be transformed into the equivalent of a small van with a flat cargo area and up to 1,281 litres of storage volume in no time at all.

The T-Cross provides good visibility. Passengers enjoy a superior view and good all-round visibility thanks to the elevated seating position – the driver and front passenger sit 597mm above the road, the rear passengers 652mm. The interior is extremely spacious, giving the occupants the feeling they are sitting in a larger vehicle. In addition, it can be adapted to meet a range of requirements. The process is extremely flexible, quick and simple. This flexibility starts with a rear bench seat that can be slid forward or back by up to 14cm, thereby increasing the footwell space for passengers in the second row or maximising the luggage volume. It continues with a rear seat backrest which can be split 60:40 and either fully or partially folded down, and culminates in an optional folding front passenger seat backrest which, in combination with a dividing rear bench seat, allows even very long objects to be transported.

The large-format dash pads correspond in colour and structure to the seat materials, the steering wheel clasp, the painted central console, the platinum grey trim colour and the exterior finishes. This gives the interior of the vehicle a cool, sporty look. The design packages available for both the Life and Style equipment lines also offer 3D decor for the dash pad, two-tone seat surfaces, a steering wheel clasp and central console in a matching tone, and colour-coordinated wing mirrors and wheels. The owner can choose from black, energetic orange and bamboo garden. The indirect ambient lighting further accentuates the vehicle’s interior. Electric windows on all four doors and a height-adjustable driver seat also come as standard.

Initially, the T-Cross will be available with four efficient turbocharged engines to ensure swift and frugal travel. The two 1.0 TSI three-cylinder petrol engines with petrol particulate filter generate 95 PS or 115 PS. The 1.5 TSI four-cylinder engine gives 150 PS. A 1.6 TDI four-cylinder engine with 95 PS completes the range. All engines comply with the latest Euro 6D-TEMP emission standard. Depending on the selected drivetrain, a five- or six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG directs power to the front axle.

The T-Cross is equipped with a full range of safety features previously reserved for larger vehicles, making it one of the safest SUVs in its class. In addition to the excellent crash features and exemplary occupant protection, the vehicle features an especially wide range of driver assist systems designed to reduce the risk of a collision from the outset, as well as increasing driving comfort. These include, as standard, the front assist area monitoring system with pedestrian monitoring and city emergency brake; lane assist lane departure warning system; hill start assist; proactive occupant protection system; and blind spot detection lane change assist system with in-built parking and manoeuvring assist. Driver alert system, automatic adaptive cruise control and park assist are also available as options.

The T-Cross provides discerning users with the highest level of networking and connection to the outside world. Even the operation and customisation of the on-board functions are intuitive. Up to four USB ports and inductive wireless charging ensure optimum connectivity and sufficient power for smartphones. The optional keyless access locking and starting system makes access to the T-Cross more convenient, while the light assist main-beam control automatically switches the main beam on and off when oncoming traffic is approaching. Another highlight is the optional sound system from renowned US brand Beats with a 300-watt, eight-channel amplifier and a separate subwoofer in the luggage compartment.

The T-Cross can be customised and upgraded with optional extra equipment and several attractive packages. The basic variant comes with an on-board computer, radio, sliding rear bench seat, height- adjustable driver seat, speed limiter and on-board pedestrian protection system. Life is the second-level equipment variant. In addition to the features already mentioned it includes a multifunction steering wheel, park distance control at the front and rear, air conditioning, a height- adjustable front passenger seat, a drawer under the front passenger seat and 16-inch alloy wheels. Style is the third-level variant. It includes LED headlights; a multifunction leather steering wheel; sport/comfort seats at the front; ambient lighting; Climatronic and 17-inch alloy wheels. Volkswagen also offers design packages in conjunction with the Life and Style equipment lines. They include seat covers made from exclusive fabric. Exterior and interior R-line packages are also available for these two equipment lines.

The T Cross is an exceptional addition to the VW crossover line-up and one that is particularly relevant to the local market.