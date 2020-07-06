Eleven-year-old, Julio De Luxe won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was a class Premier heat from the MTRL Summer Championship on a short distance of 2,140m.

This race formed part of the 16th meeting of the season made up of eight races all for trotters.

Fifteen trotters lined up for the class Premier race. Julio De Luxe (Rodney Gatt) was one of the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Glenn Boko (Paul Galea) and Eurythmic Sisu (Nathaniel Barbara).

Julio De Luxe led all the way and registered its first win in Malta by half length from Viking Dream (Brian Hili) and Alf De Melandre (Noel Baldacchino). Abydos Du Vivier (Charles Camilleri) ended in fourth place.

In the only class Gold heat on the card, Tony Demanuele put French newcomer Astral De Beaumee in front with a lap to go. This French trotter sealed its first win in Malta by a length and a half from American Master (Paul Galea) and Vangiskan Scott (Charles Camilleri). Hallas Judex (Charles Magro) also obtained a good place.

Another meeting at the Marsa Racetrack will be held on Friday. The first race should start at 7pm.

Sunday’s winners

Race 1. Class Copper Heat. Dist – 2140m. Equinoxe Dry (Ivan Bilocca) – 1.17.7”

Race 2. Class Copper Heat. Dist – 2140m. Sneak Peek (Godwin Gatt) – 1.19.2”

Race 3. Class Bronze A Heat. Dist – 2140m. Eros Dairpet (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.17.7”

Race 4. Class Silver B Heat. Dist – 2140m. Cesar Du Buillon (Rodney Gatt) – 1.17.6”

Race 5. Class Silver A Heat. Dist – 2140m. Ami Toon’s (Dylan Gatt) – 1.16.7”

Race 6. Class Gold Heat. Dist – 2140m. Astral De Beaumee (Tony Demanuele) – 1.16.4”

Race 7. Class Premier Heat. Dist – 2140m. Julio De Luxe (Rodney Gatt) – 1.14.8”

Race 8. Class Silver A Heat. Dist – 2140m. Global Rebel (Charles Camilleri) - NTR