The Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) has welcomed the initial measures announced by the government.

However, in a statement, ACE said it would have expected more – but does understand government has the responsibility for the short- and long-term sustainability of the economy.

The predictions are that the situation will drag more than many may think.

“Consequently, we need to monitor the economic situation and also the financial situation of businesses, self-employed and employees. There are establishments already in dire straits,” the statement read.

The ACE also said other measures will need to be taken in the short-term addressing also commercial relations such as the issues of rents for businesses and employees. With immediate effect ACE has requested that water and electricity charges for restaurants and bars are reduced to domestic rates and that all interests and penalties for late payments are waived.

With the measures taken so far, the ACE said most of its members would not survive beyond three weeks and this is why new measures are constantly being proposed. An ACE study clearly demonstrates that if assistance is not given by government for three days out of five, many restaurant and bars will become totally insolvent in a span of three weeks. Therefore, ACE has called for more sector-specific measures.

With immediate effect ACE has proposed that all salaries of employees in the catering industry are scaled down to minimum wage in line with the basis of the measures taken by government. This sector is probably one of the most vulnerable in nature.

ACE said it does not wish anyone to lose their job but the reality is that some have already started terminating jobs.

"The situation must be monitored regularly in order to ensure that we save as many establishments and jobs as possible in this industry,” the association added.