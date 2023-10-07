The European Week of Sport 2023 came to an end with a very successful and positive outcome.

The European Week of Sport took place across Malta and Gozo with various events as part of the European Union’s #BeActive campaign, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.

It aimed to raise awareness about the importance of sports and active living for community health and well-being.

#BeActive encouraged sports for everyone, regardless of age, with the goal of healthier and happier citizens. European Week of Sport 2023, built on last year’s success, featured events in 40 countries, diverse activities, contests, and millions of enthusiastic participants.

The focus this year was on involvement, inclusion, and innovation, reflecting contemporary societal changes.

