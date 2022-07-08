The start of summer brought a flurry of international activity for a number of Maltese athletes over the past few days with important experience gained through competitive events featuring some of the best continental talent and beyond.

While nine elite athletes took part in high-profile events at the Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria, three of Malta’s most promising youngsters took part in the U/18 European Championships in Jerusalem, Israel.

Matthew Galea Soler recorded a formidable achievement, reaching the 400 metres final with a time of 49.06s, lowering both Under 18 and Under 20 national records in the process, despite his first year in this age group.

Nicolai Bonello – fresh from a new national record (pole vault) and Michela Caruana (800m) achieved creditable performances in their respective categories.

Full story here.