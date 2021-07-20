Positive results for elite Maltese athletes

Malta’s busy athletics summer continued this past weekend with local club Pembroke Athleta hosting another edition of the EAP International Meeting with the support of Athletics Malta.

Facing tough competition, Maltese athletes fared well, bringing home a number of wins, one national record, six age group marks, 13 EAP Malta records and one EAP future record.

EAP meetings bring together a number of elite athletes from across the continent.

Indeed, some 30 foreign athletes travelled to Malta for this event, with another 55 having to cancel their plans in the last few days following the introduction of travel restrictions to the island.

Daniel Saliba (Pembroke) broke his national record in the 110m hurdles when clocking 14.69s, to finish second. This has been the fourth time that Saliba broke the national record this year.

