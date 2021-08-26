Maltese Deaflympian athlete George Vella clocked a personal best of 35:04 in 10,000 metres race at the World Deaf Athletics Championships in Lublin, Poland on Monday.

Despite running in unfavourable windy and rainy conditions, Vella claimed 11th place in a race that saw three formidable Kenyan athletes take three of the first four positions.

Symon Kibai Cherono claimed gold dipping under the 30-minute mark with a 29:44 finish time. Swede Otto Kingstedt was the highest-placed European with a 29:44 time.

Vella was back on track on Wednesday evening in his final Deaf event of his 20-year career, a 5,000 metres race.

