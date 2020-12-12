The MSE Equity Total Return Index extended its positive trend for the seventh consecutive week, having registered a positive 2.1 per cent increase to 8,528.554 points.

A total of 20 equities were active, 14 of which headed north, while another four closed in the red. A total weekly turnover of €1.6 million was generated across 253 transactions.

Telecommunications company, GO plc¸ was the most active, as it generated a total turnover of €212,639. A total of 21 deals involving 62,301 shares pushed the price 12.5% higher, reaching the €3.60 price level – a six-month high. On the other hand, its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc, declined by 0.8% as 301,866 shares changed hands over 25 deals. The equity ended the week at the €0.48 price level.

On Wednesday, Malta International Airport plc (MIA) announced the traffic results for the month of November.

A 91.9% drop in passenger movements was recorded when compared to the same month in 2019. As the aviation industry continued to grapple with the challenges brought by Covid-19, including travel restrictions and low consumer confidence, daily average passenger movements dropped from 16,439 in November 2019 to just 1,327 last November.

The quietest day for the airport since reopening to commercial operations in July was November 24, with only one passenger flight.

The equity registered a positive 0.8% movement in price, as it closed five cents higher at €6.20. This was the outcome of 15 deals involving 14,549 shares.

RS2 Software plc enjoyed a positive week despite reaching an intra-week-low price of €2.00 on Wednesday. The equity closed 1% higher at €2.06, as 16 deals involving 38,877 shares were executed.

Both major banks registered an increase in turnover but closed in opposite direction. Bank of Valletta plc closed €0.03 lower at €1.04 – equivalent to a 2.8% change in price. This was the result of 39 deals involving 157,592 shares. The banking equity has recovered most of its year-to-date loss, which now stands at nearly 2% in the red.

Meanwhile, its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc, was up by 2.1% to €0.955, as 122,948 shares changed hands across 28 transactions.

FIMBank plc recorded a double-digit gain of 10.7%, closing the week at its highest level since last March at $0.498.

A total of 190,500 shares were spread over 14 deals. Similarly, Lombard Bank Malta plc closed 5% higher, as it reached a 24-week high of €2.10.

Six deals involving 13,430 shares were executed.

On Wednesday, Harvest Technology plc provided the market with an update on the 2020 performance and expectations.

On a year-to-date basis, the company has outperformed its 2020 forecast and, as at September 30, generated a profit before tax of €2.9 million against the €2.4 million forecast for the first nine months of 2020.

Profit before tax is projected at €4 million as opposed to the €3.4 million projected in the prospectus, while earnings per share are projected at €0.11 as against to the €0.097 projected in the prospectus.

A dividend per share of €0.06 per annum is also expected to be maintained in 2021. However, the board clarified that no firm commitment is being made at this juncture in this respect and will consider the distribution of additional dividends as and when appropriate.

By the end of the second quarter of 2021, the company aims to achieve important development milestones in key business areas pursued by the group of companies of which Harvest Technology plc is the parent.

Following the announcement, Harvest traded 1.4% higher as 29,300 shares were spread over nine transactions. The equity ended the week at €1.47.

In the property sector, four equities were active.

Malita Investments plc traded 4.6% higher as it closed at €0.92. Three deals involving 19,000 shares were executed. Similarly, a sole deal of 1,620 Trident Estates plc shares pushed the price 2.7% higher to €1.55.

Malta Properties Company plc lost 2%, as 144,774 shares change hands across 10 transactions. The equity closed €0.01 lower at €0.50. Meanwhile, Tigne’ Mall plc was active but closed unchanged at €0.75.

On Thursday, MIDI plc announced that as part of a corporate restructuring exercise, two of its subsidiary companies, Tigné Point Marketing Limited and Tigné Contracting Limited, are to be amalgamated by a merger by acquisition.

Upon the proposed merger by acquisition taking effect, Tigné Contracting Limited as the acquiring company shall succeed to all the assets, rights, liabilities and obligations of Tigné Point Marketing Limited, which in turn shall cease to exist.

The proposed merger by acquisition shall not have any effect on the company’s shareholding in Tigné Contracting Limited and the company shall continue to hold the majority of the ordinary shares in Tigné Contracting Limited.

No trading activity was recorded during the week.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc failed to sustain the €1.92 price reached on Monday, having closed the week flat at the €1.90 price mark. Five deals involving 15,600 shares were executed.

A sole deal of 310 Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares pushed the price €0.10 higher to €8.00 – equivalent to a 1.3% change.

International Hotel Investments plc declined by 1.3%, as 14 deals involving 114,234 shares were executed. The equity ended the week at €0.74.

Second to none were shares of Medserv plc, registering a double-digit gain of 14.3%. The equity reached a four-month high of €0.64, as 283,165 shares were spread across 22 transactions.

On Wednesday, Plaza Centres plc reported that as part of the share buy-back, it has received seven different offers from shareholders totalling 2,738,125 shares. The lowest offer received by the company was for 750,000 shares at a price of €0.91c each.

In line with the terms announced these shares were traded on the Malta Stock Exchange for value on December 9.

The equity traded seven times over 98,030 shares, resulting into a positive 5.4% movement in price, to close at €0.98.

Six deals involving 24,560 MaltaPost plc shares pushed the price 3.6% higher to €1.14. Similarly, Mapfre Middlesea plc was up by 8.7%, as 19,905 shares changed ownership across five transactions worth €41,899.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index increased by a marginal 0.07% as it reached 1,135.53 points. Out of 16 active issues, 12 registered gains while another four lost ground. The 3% MGS 2040 (I) was the top performer as it closed 2% higher at €146.00. Conversely, the 4.3% MGS 2033 (I) lost 0.1%, ending the week at €145.00.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index registered a further 0.52% increase as it closed at 1,095.47 points. A total of 43 issues were active, 15 of which advanced while another 17 traded lower. The 5% Tumas Investments plc Unsecured € 2024 headed the list of gainers as it closed at €102 – equivalent to a 1.8% increase. On the other hand, the 3.75% Premier Capital plc Unsecured € 2026 closed 2% lower, reaching its par value.

In the Prospects MTF market, six issues were active. The 5.75% Pharmacare Finance plc Unsecured EUR Bonds 2025-2028 was the most active as it generated a total turnover of €22,850.

