To boost job satisfaction and help our stakeholders in the best way possible, positivity is key, says Lorna Vella Aquilina, Senior Branch Manager at BNF Bank.

Lorna Vella Aquilina, Senior Branch Manager at BNF Bank, manages one of the bank’s busiest branches in Mosta. Her career can be compared to a journey that parallels the bank’s growth over the years.

“I started off with BNF Bank in the early stages of its inception, involving myself with branches’ transition and progress from opening to managing various BNF branches and recommendations on product portfolio,” she says.

Managing a branch is a complex affair.

“Managing a branch relates to running different aspects at the same time on a daily basis. Managing people is crucial – from overseeing, developing to empowering them to reach new heights. Here, positivity is the most important element – motivating people is a must, as this leads to achieving the best results, while boosting people’s job satisfaction.

“At the same time, we assist all the stakeholders in the best way possible. Situations change frequently and we constantly adapt to such changes to keep building strong business relationships with customers and aiding the business community in general.”

The role of a bank manager is predominantly occupied by men. Does this add to Vella Aquilina’s challenge?

“Being predominantly occupied by men does not mean a role cannot be as successful when performed by women. This role is all about earning respect and reciprocating it. This can be handled well by any person, irrespective of gender. In fact, the composition of branch managers at BNF Bank speaks for itself. We are proud to say that the bank has been growing steadily and achieving goals with many women occupying managerial roles.”

What value does Vella Aquilina’s role bring to female representation at the bank?

“Young women joining BNF Bank can aim towards growing their career with the bank. They know that being a woman is no detriment to career advancement. The bank appreciates the way women are able to juggle multiple roles successfully, and how we can multitask – BNF Bank appreciates these positive traits by rewarding women with various roles and positions in the institution that are well deserved.”

Looking beyond BNF Bank, has female representation in the financial services sector increased in recent years?

“Yes it has. Women retaining these roles were successful. They project an open mind of how things are to be looked at. There was an increase in practicality and these all contributed to entrusting more women with performing important roles.”