Diplomatic and trade relations between Malta and Ghana were strengthened through a trade mission led by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri in Ghana, with the participation of 27 Maltese companies and local institutions.

They included Malta Enterprise, MCAST and the University of Malta. Five memoranda of understanding were signed during the mission, the aim of which was to assist Maltese companies expand to outer shores and explore other continents, with Ghana as the main point of entry to the west African region.

Entrepreneurship programme for irregular Ghanaian migrants

During the visit, Schembri discussed the possibility of an education and entrepreneurship programme for irregular Ghanaian migrants in Malta, whereby, after following this programme, these persons would return to Ghana lawfully and be in a better position to start a new economic activity in their homeland.

This would give Ghanaian nationals an opportunity for a better future and help their country generate economic activity through new business start-ups and trade.

In Ghana, Schembri led other bilateral meetings with the Ghanaian aviation and business development ministers.

Possibility of new direct Air Malta route to Ghana

Both sides discussed the enhancement of international connectivity to Ghana via a new route operated directly from Malta by Air Malta.

Schembri said such an initiative was key to boosting trade between Ghana and the rest of the European Union. However, this required significant investment which required the cooperation of both countries.

The first MOU was signed between Malta Enterprise and Impact Hub Accra, a social entrepreneurship and innovation centre in Ghana leading inclusive growth of start-ups through various incubator and accelerator programs. This MOU should pave the way for an exchange programme of start-ups and entrepreneurs from both parties.

Collaboration is planned in healthcare, food technologies, aviation, creative economies and light industry. The aim of the programme is to recognise and support entrepreneurial activities of mutual interest and help them become opportunities for both countries.

Another MOU was signed between the Malta Medicines Authority and the Ghana Standards Authority. This aims at industrial cooperation between pharmaceutical bodies and the eventual exchange of experience and knowledge.

A third MOU was signed between Mcast and Accra Technical University. This is aimed at extending Mcast’s internationalisation strategy while offering Ghanaian students the opportunity to obtain an EU-recognised qualification.

Malta-based AquaBiotech Group signed two other MOUs with Ghanaian counterparts for business development in aquaculture and fisheries.

This second trade mission to Ghana was organised by TradeMalta with the support of Malta’s diplomatic office in Ghana.