After pulling the plug on his fractious 14-month coalition with the Five Star party a few weeks ago, 46-year-old Matteo Salvini, deputy prime minister and leader of the anti-migrant League party, wanted voters to put him in charge of the country. He looked forward to a snap October election that would hopefully give him the chance to rule alone as western Europe’s first hard-right, populist prime minister.

The European Union was left bracing itself for yet more destabilising uncertainty over the fate of its fourth largest member, just when it was grappling with the fraught departure of Britain, its third largest.

But politics and hubris have a knack of coming together in the most unexpected ways. The Salvini-induced Italian political crisis has been averted. President Sergio Mattarella exerted the powers allowed under the Italian constitution to negotiate a new government, bringing together the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) with the centre-left opposition Demo­cratic Party (PD), thus thwarting Mr Salvini’s attempted power-grab.

Leaders of the two parties told Mr Mattarella that they would bury the hatchet for the good of the country. Nicola Zingaretti, the PD leader, told Mr Mattarelli that he was ready to provide Italy with the “turning point government” the country needed. Italy’s prime minister-designate, Giuseppe Conte, has said that his new coalition would lead a “more united, inclusive” country.

The coalition appears to be a better match than the last. Mr Conte is determined that Italy will once again become a key player in Europe after 14 months of a disruptive, populist, anti-EU coalition. He acknowledges, however, that the economic slowdown in Europe and looming trade tensions between the US and China could pose tensions and create a “very delicate phase” in global relations.

Predictably, Salvini has said that the new coalition is unlikely to last. Given the uncertain winds blowing across Europe and Italy’s intrinsically unstable democratic politics (this government is the 61st since the end of World War II), he could well be proven right. Obligatory EU spending reductions of up to €23 billion will present a massive challenge to the new administration and events outside Italy’s control could also derail it.

On the other hand, Mr Conte has impressed with his understated but firm approach. His statement that Italy has “to make up for lost time so [it] can play the leading role in Europe that a founding country deserves,” was an encouraging start to his new premiership.

The new M5S and PD coalition’s priorities will focus on improving national infrastructure, boosting renewable energies and fighting tax evasion. (Italians are thought to have €200 billion hidden in about 1.5 million security boxes, often the fruits of undeclared earnings).

Although Mr Conte made no mention of migration, it is an inescapable and dominating issue from which no country in the Mediterranean can be immune. The political tensions caused by Mr Salvini’s polarising approach to migration in his own country – and its inevitable knock-on effects throughout the central Mediterranean – have caused strains to Italo-Maltese relations.

For Malta, the new Italian government therefore presents the possibility of a fresh start. Ever since Malta’s independence, Italy has been its most steadfast ally in the region. The ties of geography, culture and history run deep. Mr Conte’s new coalition presents an opportunity to refresh this important relationship.