EU negotiator Michel Barnier has told MEPs it would be "difficult but possible" to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain by Friday, parliamentary sources told AFP.

Separately, political groups in the European Parliament warned Thursday that if they do not receive the text of a deal by Sunday they will not be able to ratify it before Britain leaves the EU's single market on December 31.

EU and British delegations are holding intensive talks in Brussels. The focus is on a level playing field for trade and fishing rights.