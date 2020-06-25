As we collectively emerge from the reality of self-isolation borne out over the last few months, and begin to re-adjust to life without restrictions, we should grasp the opportunity to reflect on what the pandemic has taught us about architecture and urban design.

It has been said that home is where the heart is: but can the heart happily reside in a poorly designed 55sqm open plan one-bedroom apartment with no connection with the natural environment? Failings in the housing stock were brought to the fore when COVID-19 restricted our ability to leave our homes.

In doing so, it led us to question prevalent residential design practice by highlighting the importance of distinct spaces, site footprint and, perhaps most pertinently, outdoor living.

Contemporary design favours the open plan concept: however, this approach is not conducive to households functioning effectively when constrained to live, work and play communally and simultaneously. The shortcomings of this design trend have been further aggravated by the recent building boom, wherein micro units, having little or no outdoor space, are ubiquitous.

It has certainly been disheartening to have front-row seats to the rampant destruction of Malta’s built heritage and the growing propensity of slum-like areas that are detrimental to the community. When this is coupled with poorly thought-out residential spaces, having no consideration of occupant well-being and far less of good quality design, we have no choice but to stop and reflect on the built environment we are creating for ourselves and future generations.

Now is the time to adopt a solution-driven mindset and establish a platform for shifting design values and promoting radical change in our collective approach towards architecture and urbanism.

In challenging an industry fraught with failings, and almost anarchistic towards sustainability, our mandate should include a willingness to learn from our past and a commitment to revolutionise our future.

The vernacular architecture that we are so quick to demolish is characterised by distinct spaces designed to maximise comfort and accommodate specific functions, and often incorporates some form of outdoor living.

Are these trends perishing along with the buildings that exemplify them? Whereas there is an immediate association between external residential space and investment value, we seem to have become otherwise desensitised to the impact of biophilia on quality of life.

Our climate bestows on us the opportunity to maximise our roofs, balconies, terraces and yards, and yet these have been relegated to housing air-conditioning units, solar panels, clothes horses and the occasional crammed smokers’ section.

Our climate bestows on us the opportunity to maximise our roofs, balconies, terraces and yards - Amber Wismayer

In the past, they were considered amenities and often used for entertainment, or respite from the heat. Their impact is maximised when these spaces are greener: more-so in a reality where the built environment is fast-devouring green enclaves, and where trees are uprooted in lieu of sun-drenched piazzas or roads.

In the post-pandemic architectural era, access to privately-owned outdoor space is gaining relevance and value, and highlighting the need to rethink the way we build.

We want to be outside without necessarily being in public. We want green spaces within our homes where we can get fresh air safely. How can design cater to this demand despite the challenge of affordability?

Lush terraces and balconies should be an integral component of residential design; yards should feature green walls and planters; and gardens or roofs should move away from turf and towards climate-adapted, indigenous species that generally require less irrigation and upkeep. In this way, these spaces become assets; and not solely from a monetary perspective.

The worth of green roofs is widely recognised internationally. Research carried out at the University of Malta has demonstrated the unequivocal advantages of this element in the local community. Aside from being far more aesthetically pleasing than the incongruence of PV panels that mar our skylines, green roofs impart a myriad of associated benefits.

These include an ability to mitigate the adverse impacts of urbanisation and battle climate change through improved air quality and ecological performance, water management, passive cooling and subsequent energy savings.

There are also clear costs benefits: a home which is cooler in summer and warmer in winter is less dependent on artificial cooling and heating, resulting in lower energy use and lower utility bills. There are also distinct challenges, however, continuous technological advancement in green roof design has rendered it more effective, efficient and affordable.

Really, who can argue against a roofscape covered in local plants and vegetation, rather than PV panels?

Amber Wismayer is honorary secretary, Chamber of Architects.