All over the world, governments are starting to think of how to reopen schools without endangering lives. The likelihood is that until an effective vaccine is found, schools and families will need to live with some version of a hybrid teaching/learning situation.

Distance learning is premised on two assumptions. The first is that teachers are technologically adept and pedagogically prepared to operate effectively such a remote learning eco-system. The second is that their students are genuinely self-directed learners, which is one of the core principles of the 2012 National Curriculum Framework.

Distance learning works when learners can take on the tasks given by their teachers without adult supervision and will actively seek further support to successfully complete their tasks.

However, effective distance learning does not replace the pedagogical encounter between teacher and student. It transforms and enhances it.

It does not work by simply populating a platform with hints and resources, and directing students and parents to it. If that was enough, what would be the use of teachers?

The sad truth is that although IT-based learning has been around for over a decade, in these first two months of distance learning many schools and teachers have fallen short.

COVID-19 has confirmed what many feared: prior to the pandemic many classrooms were still operating in outmoded teacher-centred pedagogies, without a true mastery of the potential of IT-enhanced learning.

It is true that COVID-19 was unexpected. But in truth, in many cases neither the teachers nor their students were in any position to make the jump.

This without the normal challenges with self-discipline and task focus that any parent is well aware of.

There are, of course, examples of shining practice, both at classroom and school levels. Some of these are celebrated on the Ministry of Education’s new platform.

But the message that the profession has given to the public is that it is more concerned with teachers’ fear of this change, than with adapting to their new environment to ensure their learners’ entitlement. Teachers did not need any coordination or brook any accountability, thank you very much. They knew best. But parents and students know what is really happening.

It is therefore not a surprise that the think tank recently set up by the ministry to look at the nature of post-COVID educational provision did not initially include the profession.

A belated invitation was only sent after the Malta Union of Teachers expressed outrage. Their reputation as professionals who put their charges’ interest first is at an all-time low since the granting of professional status in 1988.

This does not mean that the make-up of this committee is not a big mistake. None of the three school sectors are represented.

The ministry’s own Institute for Education was included, but not the Faculty of Education or MCAST.

One wonders how Malta Chamber of Commerce president David Xuereb, who is a member, would react if the economy ministry had to set up such a think tank on the economic regeneration of the country without the chamber or any other major economic stakeholder being involved.

Such a committee is needed, because there are important post-COVID lessons to be learnt about how the nature of teaching and learning needs to catch up with the 21st century. But, once again, the ministry has taken a good idea and screwed it up.