The majority of people now feel "comfortable" grocery shopping, working from their workplace and sending children to school since the pandemic started in March 2020.

But there are still strong feelings of discomfort when it comes to catching a bus, going to the cinema or theatre and travelling by plane or cruise liner, according to an EY Future Consumer Survey.

The survey, that involved a stratified random sample of 1,038 participants interviewed in July, asked people how long it would take them to feel comfortable to carry out a range of activities.

Some 86 per cent said they are already comfortable going to the grocery store, and 85 per cent are happy going to their workplace and attending medical appointments. Around 78 per cent are comfortable allowing their children to attend school.

The majority are also already comfortable going to a salon or spa (77 per cent), going to a bar or restaurant (70 per cent) and clothes shopping (67 per cent).

However, current comfort levels dropped when it comes to going to the gym with 43 per cent saying they are comfortable. When it comes to the use of public transport only 39 per cent feel comfortable right now while 33 per cent are comfortable going to the cinema or theatre.

Only 23 per cent are happy to board a plane and just 18 per cent will book a cruise.

This was the fourth edition of the EY Future Consumer Survey conducted periodically to capture changes in consumption and consumer behaviour.

Post-COVID behavioural changes

“This was an important outcome from the continued roll-out and take up of the vaccination programme locally. While current attitudes seem to have become more optimistic, our research in July 2021 indicates several behavioural changes that may have a lasting effect,” according to Gilbert Guillaumier, an Associate Partner at EY Malta within the Strategy and Transactions team.

Gilbert Guillaumier, Associate Partner at EY Malta.

Data showed that around 57 per cent of respondents expect to keep working from home more often, 51 per cent will shop online, and 42 per cent of respondents will replace international vacations with domestic travel.

"Spending considerations are also emerging that need to be considered carefully," he said.

Some 64 per cent of respondents will focus on value for money, while 34 per cent expect to save more than before the pandemic. 58 per cent say they will be cautious about their spending. Consumers indicated an evolving perception on company behaviour, with 25 per cent of respondents saying that companies have a role to play in making positive change and 24 per cent expect companies to be more transparent about their environmental impact.