People have until the end of May to provide their opinion on how their quality of life can be improved after COVID, and how businesses can be supported to get back on their feet.

Public consultation on Malta’s post-COVID strategy was launched on Friday following the drawing up of a document by a steering committee chaired by academic Simone Borg.

Minister Owen Bonnici told the press that the committee had identified 12 sectors: health, social cohesion, societal challenges, sustainable planning and urban development, facilitating business investment, green investment, the integration of education, laborious and economic policy, innovation, digital infrastructure, good governance, safeguarding of natural and cultural heritage and disaster recovery preparedness.

The consultation is informed by three questions, namely; how can the quality of life be improved, how can business and employment be sustained to drive a strong recovery and how can Malta remain resilient and competitive.

“We are expected to be one of the first European countries to recover economically,” Bonnici said.

“The government is undertaking a reform on several fronts and it is doing so with a plan. This is the time to dream big, look to the future and have crucial discussions about the type of country that we want to forge.”

With the aim of publishing the finished strategy at the end of June, public consultation is open until May 31.

