Following an in-depth analysis spread over the previous six articles about the way in which sport developed in Malta, the next two articles will delve into the knock-on effect that this has had on sport development in Gozo.

The sister island of Gozo also has its own historical narration as to how sport developed among its community, with most mirroring developments on the mainland. Yet Gozitan uniqueness has its say into the equation too.

As opposed to sport development in Malta, foreign influence was at a bare minimum as the vast majority of disciplines took off following the initial assistance of Maltese enthusiasts with Gozitan administrators eventually taking over.

In fact, football was the first sport to be officially organised on the Sister Island when the Gozo FA was founded in 1936, following years of British servicemen involvement in unofficial matches on the island.

