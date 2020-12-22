Anyone who needs to collect parcels from Maltapost’s head office in Marsa must do so before 4pm on Christmas Eve, the postal service has advised.



Maltapost’s parcel office will shut at that time. It, together with the company’s various post offices, will be shut on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, with normal service resuming on Monday, December 28.



Post offices will also be closed on January 2 with normal service to resume on Monday, January 4.



Maltapost also advised the public that postmen and postwomen would be carrying out the last collection of letters prior to Christmas at 12pm on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us