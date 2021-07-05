It is said that the path to success is to take massive, determined action. When the steering group tasked with the drawing up of a post-pandemic strategy for Malta started its work last January, it was clear from the start that they wanted to propose to the country a dynamic way forward with a determination to make a difference.

They worked hard and with an eagerness to deliver the best possible vision for our country as we are firmly looking ahead towards the future in a changed, post-pandemic world.

The strategy published last Wednesday evaluates and acts on such changes and their effect on the human person, which is at the centre of everything that we do. It also aims to shape a new approach to policymaking that is more coherent and integrated, supported by strong governance, coordination and implementation mechanisms and underpinned by a strong evidence base and long term planning to create a whole-of-government approach centred on the needs and opportunities facing our citizens and businesses.

It seeks to drive collaboration bet­ween the government, business and society on a common agenda enhancing the well-being of current and future gene­rations. The vision for Malta of tomorrow is clear: we want a safe, healthy and prosperous nation, built on principles of equality, good governance and sustainable development, ready to harness the green and digital transitions to enhance the well-being of current and future generations.

It is time, together, for us to build a new prosperity - Owen Bonnici

As Simone Borg, who led the steering group, has written, we have now an opportunity to create a fairer and more inclusive society, transition to greener and more sustainable practices, protect our environment and natural assets and shape a more competitive and resilient economy for present and future generations within the framework of sustainable public finances.

And we are looking towards the opportunities of the future while other countries are still coming to terms with the challenges of present times, either in the form of hard-hit economies or because of vaccination efforts which are still very slow and cumbersome. Conversely, Malta can plan ahead from a position of strength as it has in the past months, swiftly and efficiently intervened to save lives and livelihoods while pushing forward a vaccination process which is among the best in the world.

The strategy is built in a very structured way. Some 114 separate initiatives clustered under 12 distinct thematic areas – each linked to UN Sustainable Development Goals – provide an ans­wer to the three main questions which need to be asked in this unique moment in history: how do we improve quality of life and well-being? How do we sustain business and employment and drive a strong recovery? How do we remain resilient and competitive?

It is known that a strategy draws its life from its subsequent implementation. We absolutely do not want that this very good and very ambitious strategy is left simply on paper. It is for this reason that the cabinet took the decision that the steering group now assumes the role of monitoring and overseeing the implementation of the various initiatives proposed by the strategy along with cabinet office and in coordination with the various ministries.

It is time, together, for us to build a new prosperity.

Line ministries, which have already been identified, will be responsible for operationalising initiatives through working groups established by inter-ministerial committees which have been formed around the three central questions the strategy seeks to address. The initiatives set out in the strategy will be initiated or undertaken over a three-year working period, depending on each case.

If we all work together, with the same courage, dynamism and determination seen during the crisis, we can make this beautiful vision a reality.

Owen Bonnici, Minister for Research, Innovation and Post-COVID strategy