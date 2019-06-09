In the UK local stamps are either first or second class. First class postage more or less guarantees next day delivery while second class can take anything up to three days. These stamps cover letters up to a certain weight and size.

The stamps do not show the cost but have 1st or 2nd printed on them. Thus, if the cost changes, it doesn’t affect the use of the stamps and people don’t have to buy extra ones to cover the increase.

Perhaps Maltapost should look into adopting the UK system for local stamps.