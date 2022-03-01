All postal services to Russia have been suspended until further notice, Maltapost said on Tuesday.
It said in a statement this is a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the increasing number of European countries banning Russian airlines from their skies.
It said all postal items destined to Ukraine will now be diverted through Poland.
The Polish mail operator will handle the exchange of these postal items at their offices located close to the Ukrainian borders – both imports and exports.
