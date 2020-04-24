MaltaPost customers can buy local or international postage stamps, of any denomination, without stepping foot outside of the house.

Stamps can be bought from www.maltapost.com/postagestamps after registering online.

They will be delivered to the customer free of charge.

Currently, the postage rate for local postal articles up to 50 grams is 30c.

Customers can calculate local and international postage rates on the postage calculator available on MaltaPost's website.

Meanwhile, post offices have remained open for business and so has delivery of post and parcels.

More information on info@maltaphilately.com and 2596 1740.