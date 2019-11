An exhibition of figurative contemporary artworks by Mark Mallia and Johanna Barthet will go on display at the newly-redesigned 111 Art Gallery in Ta’ Xbiex, which is opening today.

This curated collection titled Postcards from Beyond features acrylic, oil and pastel paintings. A special limited-edition collection of complementary ink washes will be available this evening.

111 Art Gallery in Triq il-Ġnien, Ta’ Xbiex, is opening this evening at 7pm.