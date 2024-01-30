Ange Postecoglou admits Tottenham are unlikely to make any more signings before the transfer window closes.

Postecoglou has been one of the more active Premier League managers during a slow January window.

The Australian brought Romanian defender Radu Dragusin and German forward Timo Werner to north London.

Tottenham have also been linked with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa.

But Postecoglou said his club’s business is probably done ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

“Look, unlikely I’d say. I don’t see any incomings,” he said ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League game against Brentford.

