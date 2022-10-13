Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has backed Daizen Maeda to end his goal drought after the Japan forward’s misses played a major role in his side’s Champions League exit.

Maeda wasted two good chances as Scottish champions Celtic were beaten 2-0 by RB Leipzig in Glasgow on Tuesday.

The Group F defeat guaranteed Postecoglou’s team will not reach the knockout stages of Europe’s elite club competition.

