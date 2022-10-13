Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has backed Daizen Maeda to end his goal drought after the Japan forward’s misses played a major role in his side’s Champions League exit.
Maeda wasted two good chances as Scottish champions Celtic were beaten 2-0 by RB Leipzig in Glasgow on Tuesday.
The Group F defeat guaranteed Postecoglou’s team will not reach the knockout stages of Europe’s elite club competition.
Click here for full story.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us