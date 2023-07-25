New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou on Tuesday spoke in glowing terms of winger Son Heung-min and the huge influence the South Korean has on his team-mates at the Premier League club.

Speaking a day ahead of his team’s pre-season match against local side Lion City Sailors at Singapore’s National Stadium, the Australian lauded Son’s talents as a player and leader.

“I’ve known Sonny really well for a really long time and I think he’s an outstanding player,” said the former Australia national manager.

“When you talk about wingers who are a goal threat, he’s elite and as good as anyone. He has that ability of playing wide and playing one-on-one but the fact that he scores goals is just priceless.

