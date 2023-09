Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said he will do everything in his power to help Richarlison after the Brazilian’s emotional outburst on international duty.

The 26-year-old revealed he will seek psychological help after a tough time on and off the field.

Richarlison has not scored for Brazil since the World Cup and has netted only one Premier League goal for Spurs since joining from Everton for £60 million ($74.5m) in July 2022.

More details on SportsDesk.