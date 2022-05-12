Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said he was ready to collapse with exhaustion after delivering the club’s 52nd Scottish league title on Wednesday despite being held 1-1 by Dundee United.

Postecoglou’s men only needed a draw having started the night six points clear of Rangers with two games to play.

The Australian was plucked from Yokohama Marinos when Eddie Howe turned his back on Celtic’s offer a year ago.

Postecoglou has overseen a remarkable turnaround between the Glasgow giants, as Celtic finished a distant 25 points behind Rangers last season.

