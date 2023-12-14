Ange Postecoglou said on Thursday he has told Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero his tackling technique will be under the microscope for the rest of the season.

Romero, who only returned from the three-game ban following a red card against Chelsea earlier this month, faced renewed criticism on Sunday for a poor challenge on Callum Wilson near the end of Spurs’ 4-1 win over Newcastle.

A VAR review decided an on-field punishment of a booking was sufficient, but had Romero seen red he would have been left facing a four-match suspension that would have added to the problems confronting a Tottenham team already missing eight first-team players for Friday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

“It’s fair to say the spotlight will be on him for the rest of the year,” Spurs manager Postecoglou told reporters.

