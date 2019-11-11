A man who was arrested on Sunday at a San Ġwann night club with some 45 ecstasy pills in his underpants and other drugs in his possession, was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty on Monday.

Adrian Zammit, a 24-year old postman from Ħamrun, was charged with the unlawful possession of psychotropic drugs, cocaine and cannabis which were found under circumstances indicating that the substances were not for his own personal use.

The charges were aggravated by the fact that the alleged wrongdoing took place within 100 metres of a place frequented by youths.

Mr Zammit was further charged with recidivism and with breaching the conditions of bail granted in 2017.

Prosecuting Inspector Justine Grech informed the court that among the drugs found during the personal search of the suspect, the police had discovered some 45 ecstasy pills, some 30 sachets of cocaine and a cannabis joint.

More drugs had been found at the suspect’s home, together with some €500 cash in €100 notes, the inspector continued.

Mr Zammit pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia said that at this stage, in view of the fact that one of the charges related to breach of bail, no bail request was being made.

However, Dr Debono requested the court to issue a temporary supervision order so that the accused could be monitored by a probation officer. “He needs help to tackle certain problems,” Dr Debono explained.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea, upheld this request before remanding the accused in custody.

The court also upheld a request by the prosecution for a freezing order upon all assets, movable and immovable, of the accused, save for an annual allowance of €13,976.