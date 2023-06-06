A postman was ordered to pay an elderly woman more than €12,500 in damages after he was found 60 per cent to blame for an accident that left her badly injured.

The accident happened on January 25, 2016, in Triq Paċifiku Scicluna, Vittoriosa when postman Emanuel Camenzuli reversed his work vehicle and hit 84-year-old Mabel Darmanin.

Darmanin said she was on the pavement when she was struck but Camenzuli insisted he could not have hit her unless she was walking on the road. Although the only witnesses were those involved in the accident, Mr Justice Toni Abela concluded that the impact happened when the woman got down from the pavement to avoid an iron grating.

Darmanin told the court that she was walking home when she felt what seemed to her like “a wardrobe” falling on her.

The postman said he had stopped when he observed that his reverse parking sensors had been activated, adding that he felt like someone was resting against the van he was driving.

The woman suffered a 20 per cent permanent disability. In calculating damage, the judge turned down a request filed by the woman’s daughter, Joanne, who expected compensation for the expenses incurred to take care of her since she had to leave work and even modify her home to accommodate her previously independent mother.

Noting that such a gesture was noble, the judge observed that the decision was not something that had to be supported by others. However, he remarked that respecting parents did not mean that the children should sacrifice everything for them unless there is no other way.

While apportioning 60 per cent of the blame for the accident to the postman, who should have stopped earlier, Mr Justice Abela ordered him to pay the woman €12,514 in compensation.