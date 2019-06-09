A sincere desire for interior freedom is a sure sign of spiritual growth. It is a desire to be detached of anything that prevents us from moving forward towards a ‘wholeness’ that we were created to be.

In the words of Scottish theologian Sinclair B. Ferguson, “first and foremost, spiritual growth is a willingness to live according to the Word of God; secondly, a willingness to take whatever consequences emerge as a result”.

The Word of God liberates. Jesus said to those who believed in him: “If you abide in my word, you are truly my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” (John 8:31-32) This echoes the joyful cry of the Psalmist: “I will walk about in freedom, for I have sought your precepts.” (Psalm 119:45)

One of the central themes in the renowned Ignatian Spiritual Exercises is the meditation on ‘three types of persons’. It invites us to have a long, searching look at how free we really are. It’s designed to help us achieve greater freedom by detaching ourselves from desires that entangle us.

The three types of people are the postponers, the compromisers and the free persons.

Postponers may have an interest to live an authentic Christian life and follow their unique calling but feel there are more pressing needs or possessions to attend to.

Postponers spend most of their life seeking ways to maintain the constant preservation of wealth or whatever brings them comfort and security. Postponers desire to be free but will never take up the means to accomplish that freedom. They remain grounded in layers of self-deception and decide it is safer to retain the status quo, at least for the time being.

On the other hand, compromisers would like to be free of all attachments or inordinate desires that get in the way of their relationship with God and on what they know to be God’s desire for them. But they bargain with God, negotiating a compromise between retaining all as is but offering more prayer or just about anything, except face the problem that is holding them captive.

The three types of people are not static, but dynamic. Our spiritual journey is in constant movement… either towards or away from God, either towards captivity or towards freedom.

The third type is best described by Jesuit John Predmore. These people would like to be free of any attachment that gets in the way of God’s call to further life. Their whole effort is to be in balance, ready to move in any direction that proper discernment of God’s will may take them. Whatever seems better for the service and praise of God is these people’s whole desire and choice, in any state of life.

For instance, if it is a case of having possessions, these people neither want to retain possessions nor give them away, unless such an action is motivated by God for the service and praise of the Lord. As a result, the graced desire to be better able to serve God our Lord, in whatever state of life, is the cause of our accepting or letting go of anything.

The three types of people are not to be taken as three static types, but rather as three dynamic beings. Our spiritual journey is in constant movement… either towards or away from God, either towards captivity or towards freedom. We are all called to be free… free from attachments and inordinate desires, knowing true fulfilment lies beyond them.

Gordon Vassallo is an accredited spiritual guide at the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality.

