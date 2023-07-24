Ħamrun Spartans could be facing Hungary champions Ferencvaros while Gżira United could meet experienced side Viktoria Plzen of Czechia if they make it to the third round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The draws of the third round of this competition were held on Monday with three Maltese teams discovering their potential opponents of the next stage.

The Spartans, though, will have to cross swords with Georgia’s Dinamo Tbilisi first after slipping into Europe’s third-tier competition following their UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Israel’s Maccabi Haifa.

More details on SportsDesk.