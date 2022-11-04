South Korean football fans were nervously following the saga of Son Heung-min’s facial injury on Friday and fear their World Cup will be ruined if the influential skipper is ruled out.
His club Tottenham said the forward suffered a fracture around his left eye and will have surgery, less than three weeks before the country’s opening match in Qatar.
The nasty injury, which Son picked up in a Champions League win over Marseille earlier this week, has put his World Cup in doubt.
